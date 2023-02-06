Verkhovna Rada abolished VAT and customs duties on the import of drones, thermal imagers and night vision devices

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) canceled customs duties and VAT on the import of drones, thermal imagers, night vision devices and other devices into Ukraine.

The MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak announced this in his Telegram channel.

The Verkhovna Rada adopted two draft laws: No. 8360 and No. 8361-d.

The import of copters, thermal imagers, collimators and night vision devices has been exempted from customs duties. At the request of volunteer organizations, walkie-talkies were also added.