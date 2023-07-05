Ukrainian developers received $3 million to create weapons against drones

At the end of June, a meeting of the Ukrainian military and hundreds of engineers and inventors took place in Kyiv, the main topic of which was how best to destroy cheap Russian kamikaze drones.

Reuters writes about it.

The authors of the best ideas on combating drones received a prize fund of $3 million. They suggested how to eliminate Shahed with other drones and electronic warfare.

At the meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction Oleksandr Kubrakov informed that Ukraine is preparing for winter in order to prevent the Russians from destroying the energy system. And it needs more budgetary solutions, because the projectiles in the existing means of air defense are much more expensive than Russian drones.