SBU detained an informant of the FSB who was collecting data on the consequences of the attack on a cafe in Kramatorsk

In the Donetsk region, counterintelligence officers of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained an informant of the Russian FSB, who was gathering intelligence about the consequences of a Russian missile attack on a cafe in the center of Kramatorsk on June 27.

This was reported in the press service of SBU.

He received this task immediately after the attack on the city. Russian special services were interested in information about the number of dead and injured people, in particular, representatives of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. SBU published fragments of his correspondence:

SBU also established that the FSB informant was covertly monitoring the locations and movements of Ukrainian defenders in Kramatorsk. The law enforcement officers exposed and detained the traitor while he was carrying out a new enemy mission in Kramatorsk.

The local resident, whom the special service of the Russian Federation involved in cooperation in the spring of this year, was chosen because of his anti-Ukrainian comments in various Telegram channels.

SBU investigators informed the detainee about the suspicion. He is currently in custody. The investigation is ongoing.