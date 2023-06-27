The Russians hit the center of Kramatorsk with rockets, where there was a crowd of people

At 7:32 p.m., the Russian occupiers struck the center of Kramatorsk, targeting a public catering establishment near where there was a large crowd of people.

According to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, two people died and 18 were injured.

Debris analysis is ongoing. According to available information, people may be there. Rescuers and police are working on the spot. An operational headquarters was deployed at the scene.

The head of the Presidentʼs Office added that the Russians had fired two missile strikes.

The first hit was at a restaurant in the center of Kramatorsk, and the second hit was in the village of Bilenke.