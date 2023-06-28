SBU detained the adjuster of the Russian missile attack on Kramatorsk

The counter-intelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained an agent of the Russian special services who corrected a Russian missile attack on a cafe in the center of Kramatorsk on June 27.

This was reported by the head of SBU Vasyl Malyuk.

A resident of Kramatorsk, an employee of a local gas transportation company, turned out to be a "de-canned" agent of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (GRU). He received the task of finding out whether the cafe in Kramatorsk is open and whether there are visitors there.

For this purpose, the Russian agent covertly filmed the establishment and the cars parked nearby. Then the figure forwarded the video to Russian military intelligence, and the occupiers hit the cafe where people were.

Previously, the traitor was recruited remotely by the Russian GRU, and during the full-scale invasion, the occupiers "activated" their agent and ordered him to collect intelligence about the locations of the Defense Forces in Slovyansk and Kramatorsk. He was also supposed to transmit the locations of local critical infrastructure and places where civilians gather en masse.