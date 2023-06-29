In Kramatorsk, the rescue work at the site of the Russian attack was completed. The death toll rose to 12

Search and rescue operations were completed in Kramatorsk after the Russian missile strike on June 27.

This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Around 04:00, rescuers pulled out another body from under the rubble. The number of dead has increased to 12. All victims have been identified.

As a result of two shellings on June 27, 65 people were injured.