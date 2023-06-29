In Kramatorsk, the rescue work at the site of the Russian attack was completed. The death toll rose to 12

Search and rescue operations were completed in Kramatorsk after the Russian missile strike on June 27.
This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
Around 04:00, rescuers pulled out another body from under the rubble. The number of dead has increased to 12. All victims have been identified.
As a result of two shellings on June 27, 65 people were injured.
- At 7:32 p.m. on June 27, the Russian occupiers struck the center of Kramatorsk, targeting a public catering establishment near where there was a large crowd of people. According to SBU, an agent of the Russian special services, an employee of a local gas transportation company, told the Russians that there were many visitors in the central cafe. SBU believes that he corrected the Russian missile strike.
- The occupiers also shelled the private sector of the village of Bilenke in the Kramatorsk district, wounding five local residents who were at home in the evening.