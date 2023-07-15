News

Defense forces of Ukraine destroyed the Russian S-400 from which a cafe in Kramatorsk was fired upon

Anna Kholodnova
Ukrainian defenders with the help of HIMARS destroyed the Russian S-400 "Triumph" anti-aircraft missile complex near Debaltseve in the Donetsk region.

This was reported in the "North" Operational Command.

According to the Center for Strategic Communications, it was from this S-400 that the occupiers fired a rocket at a cafe in Kramatorsk.