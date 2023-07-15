Defense forces of Ukraine destroyed the Russian S-400 from which a cafe in Kramatorsk was fired upon

Ukrainian defenders with the help of HIMARS destroyed the Russian S-400 "Triumph" anti-aircraft missile complex near Debaltseve in the Donetsk region.
This was reported in the "North" Operational Command.
According to the Center for Strategic Communications, it was from this S-400 that the occupiers fired a rocket at a cafe in Kramatorsk.
- At 7:32 p.m. on June 27, the Russian occupiers struck the center of Kramatorsk, targeting a public catering establishment near where there was a large crowd of people. According to the SBU, an agent of the Russian special services, an employee of a local gas transportation company, told the Russians that there were many visitors in the central cafe. The SBU believes that he corrected the Russian missile strike.
- On June 29, search and rescue operations were completed in Kramatorsk after a Russian missile strike. 12 people died.
- On June 30, the October Court of Dnipro sent the suspect to the pretrial detention center for two months for correcting the rocket attack on Kramatorsk on June 27. He turned out to be Volodymyr Sinelnyk, an employee of the local gas transport company.