State Border Guard Service: Russia has withdrawn almost all its military from Belarus

Almost all Russian military personnel have been withdrawn from the territory of Belarus, the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukrainу Andriy Demchenko informed. More recently, approximately 2 000 Russian soldiers were stationed there.
But Russian soldiers may reappear on the territory of Belarus as part of another rotation because Russia continues to use the republic as a training ground.
Demchenko also noted that currently, the Border Guard Service does not observe an organized redeployment of Russian mercenaries from private military companies, such as the PMC "Wagner", to Belarus.
However, the Ministry of Defense of Belarus stated that the fighters of the PMC "Wagner" are already instructing the Belarusian military. The agency showed a video from the training ground, where the journalist and the military praised the experience of the "Wagnerians". The training takes place near the town of Osypovychi, where a camp has been set up for the "Wagnerians".
- After the unsuccessful rebellion on June 23-24, the owner of the PMC "Wagner" Yevgeniy Prigozhin most likely went to Belarus, which was agreed upon by Lukashenko and Putin. Three options were officially offered to the fighters of the PMC "Wagner": go to Belarus, where a camp is already being prepared for them, go home, or sign a contract with the Ministry of Defense.
- The Wall Street Journal wrote that the Russian authorities have decided to monitor the activities of the PMC “Wagner” abroad. The Kremlin announced to the authorities of Syria, the Central African Republic, and Mali that it had taken the mercenaries under its control.
- On June 29, the head of the Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov informed that the PMC "Wagner" would no longer fight in Ukraine; however, the mass media noticed the construction of a field camp in the Belarusian village of Tsel near Osypovychi on satellite images.