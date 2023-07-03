The mass media published footage from the field camp in Belarus. Presumably, it is being built for the “Wagnerians”

The first photos of the probable field camp "Wagner PMC" in the Belarusian village of Tsel near Osypovychy have appeared. They were published by the Russian Telegram channel "Sirena", and provided by local residents. M-30 modular tents with wooden bunks and floors are being erected in the camp.

"One such tent can accommodate up to 60 people, and it takes no more than 30 minutes to set up each tent," the message reads.

The "Belarusian Gayun" project previously counted 298 tents based on satellite images, each of which can accommodate up to 30 people. That is, the camp is designed for 8,000 soldiers. The project confirms the information of Sirena.

Serhii Nayev, the commander of the "North" troop group, says that no movement of "Wagners" has been recorded in Belarus, saying that several scenarios are being considered in the event of their appearance, "according to each of them, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will take adequate countermeasures."

At the same time, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, at the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander, discussed the situation on the battlefield and in Belarus separately — the heads of the State Security Service, the Security Service of Ukraine, the State Border Service and the Foreign Intelligence Service reported. Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny and commander of the "North" command Serhii Naev were ordered to strengthen the Belarusian direction.