The PMC “Wagner” will no longer fight in Ukraine, believes the head of the MDI Budanov. The same was stated in Russia

The Russian State Duma informed that the PMC "Wagner" will allegedly no longer participate in the war against Ukraine.
According to the chairman of the defense committee Andriy Kartapolov, writes Meduza, the head of the mercenaries Yevgeny Prigozhin refused to sign a contract with the Ministry of Defense until July 1 (the countryʼs deadline). He will be cut off from funding — no more money will be given to the PMC "Wagner".
The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov also says that the "Wagnerians" will no longer fight in Ukraine. In a comment to "Ukraiinska Pravda” ["Ukrainian Truth"] he said that these were the consequences of an unsuccessful rebellion.
"We received a compromise of the Russian leadership. Once again, the myth of the steadfastness of the Russian regime has been destroyed. Losses were inflicted on the military and space forces of the Russian Federation. And also — the PMC ʼWagnerʼ will no longer take part in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine. And this is the most effective unit of the Russian Federation, which knew how to achieve success at any cost," he noted.
- After the failed rebellion, Yevgeny Prigozhin most likely ended up in Belarus, which was agreed upon by Lukashenko and Putin. The fighters of the PMC "Wagner" were officially given three options: to go to Belarus, where a camp is already being prepared for them, to go home, or to sign a contract with the Ministry of Defense.
- The Wall Street Journal wrote that the Russian authorities have decided to monitor the activities of the PMC Wagner abroad. The Kremlin informed the authorities of Syria, the Central African Republic and Mali that it had taken the mercenaries under its control.