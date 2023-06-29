The PMC “Wagner” will no longer fight in Ukraine, believes the head of the MDI Budanov. The same was stated in Russia

The Russian State Duma informed that the PMC "Wagner" will allegedly no longer participate in the war against Ukraine.

According to the chairman of the defense committee Andriy Kartapolov, writes Meduza, the head of the mercenaries Yevgeny Prigozhin refused to sign a contract with the Ministry of Defense until July 1 (the countryʼs deadline). He will be cut off from funding — no more money will be given to the PMC "Wagner".

The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov also says that the "Wagnerians" will no longer fight in Ukraine. In a comment to "Ukraiinska Pravda” ["Ukrainian Truth"] he said that these were the consequences of an unsuccessful rebellion.

"We received a compromise of the Russian leadership. Once again, the myth of the steadfastness of the Russian regime has been destroyed. Losses were inflicted on the military and space forces of the Russian Federation. And also — the PMC ʼWagnerʼ will no longer take part in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine. And this is the most effective unit of the Russian Federation, which knew how to achieve success at any cost," he noted.