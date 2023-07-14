Pentagon: The PMC “Wagner” is currently not fighting in Ukraine

The mercenaries of the PMC "Wagner" currently do not take a significant part in Russiaʼs war against Ukraine.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Pentagon, Brigadier General Patrick Ryder.

"At the current stage, we do not see that the forces of the PMC ʼWagnerʼ are taking a significant part in hostilities in Ukraine," he said at the briefing.

On July 12, the Ministry of Defense of Russia informed that the "Wagnerians" are completing the transfer of weapons to the regular army of the Russian Federation.

Ryder also confirmed that cluster munitions from the USA have already arrived in Ukraine. The commander of the operational and strategic group of troops "Tavria" General Oleksandr Tarnavsky spoke about the fact that Ukraine has already received cluster munitions from the United States. He stated that the Defense Forces of Ukraine have not yet used them.