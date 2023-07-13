General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi: Ukraine has already received cluster munitions from the US, but has not yet used them

Ukraine has already received cluster munitions from the USA, but has not yet used them.

The commander of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Tavria", General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi told the American TV channel CNN about this.

“We just got them and havenʼt used them yet, but they can radically change it [the battlefield]. The enemy also understands that with the receipt of this ammunition we will have an advantage. The enemy will give that part of the area where it is possible to use it," Tarnavskyi noted.

The top leadership will decide on "the area of the territory where these ammunition can be used," Tarnavskyi said, noting that "this is a very powerful weapon."

"The Russians think that we will use it on all areas of the front. This is very wrong. But they are very worried," the general added.