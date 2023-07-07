ANS: Blowing up the Zaporizhzhia NPP does not pose a threat to peopleʼs health, it is inappropriate to compare it with Chernobyl

The American Nuclear Society (ANS) carefully considered the "worst-case scenarios" for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) — bombing and deliberate detonation of the reactors and spent fuel storage containers. These scenarios will not result in radiation-related public health effects.
This is stated in the statement of the organization.
The nuclear society stated that six reactors at the nuclear power plant were shut down more than ten months ago and were no longer producing enough heat to cause a rapid release of radiation.
In the unlikely event of a reactor containment breach, any potential release of radioactive materials would be confined to the area immediately surrounding the reactors. In this regard, any comparison of the ZNPP with Chernobyl or Fukushima is both inaccurate and misleading, the nuclear community emphasized.
The head of intelligence Kyrylo Budanov informed on July 7 that although the threat of a terrorist attack at the ZNPP is decreasing, there is currently no question of the complete elimination of risks at the nuclear plant, as it is still controlled by the Russian occupiers.
The IAEA stated on July 5 that its inspectors had inspected parts of the facility in recent days and weeks, including some areas around the perimeter of a large cooling pond, and had conducted regular rounds of the site — so far no visible signs of mines or explosives had been observed.
- On July 4, the Armed Forces officially informed about the possible preparation of a provocation in the near future on the territory of the ZNPP, which has been occupied by the Russians since March 2022. Russia plans to accuse Ukraine of shelling the station. On the same day, Zelensky said that Russia had installed objects similar to explosives on the roofs of several power units of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.
- On June 22, President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russia was preparing a terrorist attack with the release of radiation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, and on June 25, Budanov said that Russia had completed preparations for the terrorist attack.
- Against this background, headquarters were deployed in Ukraine, which included energy workers, rescuers, police and medics. At the same time, the USA said on June 26 that they do not see any signs that Russia will blow up the nuclear power plant or strike with nuclear weapons.