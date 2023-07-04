The Russians are preparing a provocation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP and want to blame the Defense Forces for this

The Armed Forces of Ukraine officially inform about the possible preparation of a provocation in the near future on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which has been occupied by Russian terrorists since March 4, 2022. At the same time, they want to accuse Ukraine of shelling the station.

As the Ukrainian military command emphasizes, the Russians may carry out a provocation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP "in the near future".

"According to operational information, foreign objects similar to explosive devices were placed on the outer roof of the third and fourth power units of the ZNPP today. Their detonation should not damage power units but may create a picture of shelling from Ukraine. Russian mass media and Telegram channels misinform about this," the General Staff noted.

They emphasized that the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not violate the norms of international humanitarian law but monitor and control the situation.