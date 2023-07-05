US President Joe Biden blocked the candidacy of British Defense Minister Ben Wallace for the post of NATO Secretary General. The reason — Great Britain announced the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters without a "green light" from Washington.

The Telegraph writes about it.

Ben Wallace lobbied for the supply of modern battle tanks and long-range missiles to Ukraine. However, the U.S. became concerned when the U.K. said it would train Ukrainian pilots and boost international efforts to arm the Ukrainian Defense Forces with U.S. F-16s without White House approval.

Several countries also joined the "killing coalition", but they did not make public their intentions before securing the full support of Washington.