Jens Stoltenberg remains on the post of NATO Secretary General for another year — officially

Jens Stoltenberg informed that he will remain on the post of NATO Secretary General for another year. He wrote about this on Twitter on July 4.

He will be in office until October 1, 2024 — his mandate was extended for the fourth time.

A few weeks before this publication, the Financial Times wrote that NATO is considering extending the mandate of Jens Stoltenberg, because it cannot choose his successor who would satisfy all 31 members of the Alliance.