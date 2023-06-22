British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace withdraws from the race for the post of NATO chairman

British Defense Minister Ben Wallace, when asked by The Economist journalist whether he will lead NATO, replied that it will not happen.

That is, the British minister announced that he is withdrawing from the race for the position of the head of the Alliance, while last month Wallace said: "This is a job I would like. But I also love the work Iʼm doing now."

The Economist suggests that Wallace still failed to win the support of key allies, although he gained popularity on the eastern flank of the Alliance for leading the supply of weapons to Ukraine.