Head of the IAEA: There are no visible signs of mines or explosives at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Specialists requested access to the roofs of reactors 3 and 4

Experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspected parts of the Zaporizhzhia NPP in recent days and weeks and found no signs of mines or explosives there, Director General Rafael Grossi said.
The IAEA representatives will request access to the roofs of reactor units #3 and #4, as well as parts of the turbine halls and cooling system, to see if there are any mines or explosives there as well.
According to Grossi, "independent and objective reports" by IAEA specialists will clarify the situation at the ZNPP at a time when there are "unconfirmed accusations and counter-accusations" from both sides.
Zaporizhzhia NPP
The Zaporizhia NPP in Energodar, Zaporizhia region, has been under the control of the Russian occupiers since March 2022.
Currently, the occupiers are reducing their presence at the Zaporizhia NPP, and staff have been instructed to blame Ukraine "in case of any emergencies."
Russian representatives of Rosatom have already left, and Ukrainian employees of the station who signed contracts with Rosatom are recommended to evacuate by July 5. At the same time, military patrols are gradually decreasing in Energodar.
- On July 4, the Armed Forces officially announced the possible preparation of a provocation in the near future on the territory of the ZANP, which has been occupied by the Russians since March 2022. Russia plans to accuse Ukraine of shelling the station.
- On June 20, the head of intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, said that Russia had mined the cooling pond at the ZNPP, on June 21, the IAEA said that no mines were found in the cooling pond, but there are mines outside the plant, as well as in certain places inside (the Russians explained this as "defense purpose").
- On June 22, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi warned that Russia was preparing a terrorist attack with the release of radiation at the Zaporizhia NPP, and on June 25, Budanov said that Russia had completed preparations for the terrorist attack.
- Against this background, headquarters were deployed in Ukraine, which included energy workers, rescuers, police and medics. At the same time, the USA said on June 26 that they see no signs that Russia will blow up the ZNPP or strike with nuclear weapons.