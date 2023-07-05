Head of the IAEA: There are no visible signs of mines or explosives at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Specialists requested access to the roofs of reactors 3 and 4

Experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspected parts of the Zaporizhzhia NPP in recent days and weeks and found no signs of mines or explosives there, Director General Rafael Grossi said.

The IAEA representatives will request access to the roofs of reactor units #3 and #4, as well as parts of the turbine halls and cooling system, to see if there are any mines or explosives there as well.

According to Grossi, "independent and objective reports" by IAEA specialists will clarify the situation at the ZNPP at a time when there are "unconfirmed accusations and counter-accusations" from both sides.

Zaporizhzhia NPP

The Zaporizhia NPP in Energodar, Zaporizhia region, has been under the control of the Russian occupiers since March 2022.

Currently, the occupiers are reducing their presence at the Zaporizhia NPP, and staff have been instructed to blame Ukraine "in case of any emergencies."

Russian representatives of Rosatom have already left, and Ukrainian employees of the station who signed contracts with Rosatom are recommended to evacuate by July 5. At the same time, military patrols are gradually decreasing in Energodar.