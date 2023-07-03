Valerii Zaluzhnyi visited the Rivne NPP and discussed with energy workers possible scenarios at the Zaporizhzhia NPP

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi visited the Rivne NPP and discussed possible scenarios at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) with energy workers.
The General Staff reported this on July 3.
The meeting was also attended by Chief of the General Staff Serhiy Shaptala, President of “Energoatom” Petro Kotin and Pavlo Kovtonyuk, the director of the Rivne NPP. They agreed on the exchange of information between the military and the energy industry in order to analyze, plan and forecast possible scenarios for the development of events at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
- On June 20, the head of intelligence Kyrylo Budanov informed that Russia had mined the cooling pond at the ZNPP, on June 21, the IAEA stated that no mines were found in the cooling pond, but there are mines outside the plant, as well as in certain places inside (the Russians explained this as "defense purpose").
- On June 22, President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russia was preparing a terrorist attack with the release of radiation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, and on June 25, Budanov said that Russia had completed preparations for the terrorist attack.
- In the Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions, training in case of an accident at the ZNPP began. Training is close to real events. The legend is a radiation leak from one of the power units of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
- On July 2, Ukrainian intelligence reported that the occupiers were leaving the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, and personnel who signed contracts with “Rosatom” were advised to evacuate from the ZNPP by July 5, preferably to the occupied Crimea.