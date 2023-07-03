Valerii Zaluzhnyi visited the Rivne NPP and discussed with energy workers possible scenarios at the Zaporizhzhia NPP

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi visited the Rivne NPP and discussed possible scenarios at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) with energy workers.

The General Staff reported this on July 3.

The meeting was also attended by Chief of the General Staff Serhiy Shaptala, President of “Energoatom” Petro Kotin and Pavlo Kovtonyuk, the director of the Rivne NPP. They agreed on the exchange of information between the military and the energy industry in order to analyze, plan and forecast possible scenarios for the development of events at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.