The Russian FSB closed the case on Pryhozhynʼs armed rebellion

The Russian FSB informed that the criminal case about Yevhen Pryhozhynʼs armed rebellion was closed after all. This was explained by the fact that the PMC "Wagner" mercenaries do not continue to perform "actions that are directly aimed at committing a crime."

At the same time, the Ministry of Defense of Russia reported that preparations are underway for the transfer of heavy military equipment of the PMC "Wagner" to units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. And Putin offered Pryhozhynʼs mercenaries to sign a contract with the Ministry of Defense, return home or go to Belarus.