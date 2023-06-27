The Russian FSB closed the case on Pryhozhynʼs armed rebellion

The Russian FSB informed that the criminal case about Yevhen Pryhozhynʼs armed rebellion was closed after all. This was explained by the fact that the PMC "Wagner" mercenaries do not continue to perform "actions that are directly aimed at committing a crime."
At the same time, the Ministry of Defense of Russia reported that preparations are underway for the transfer of heavy military equipment of the PMC "Wagner" to units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. And Putin offered Pryhozhynʼs mercenaries to sign a contract with the Ministry of Defense, return home or go to Belarus.
- On the evening of June 23, the founder of the Russian PMC Wagner Yevhen Pryhozhyn accused the Russian military of hitting the mercenary rear camp, "a huge number of fighters died." The command for the destruction of the PMC "Wagner" was allegedly given by Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov after a meeting with Defense Minister Serhiy Shoihu. Pryhozhyn announced the beginning of the "march of justice", took control of Rostovʼs military facilities, including the airfield, and the "Wagnerians" began to move towards Moscow. A few hours later, a criminal case was opened against Pryhozhyn.
- On the evening of June 24, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus Oleksandr Lukashenko agreed with Pryhozhyn "about the inadmissibility of unleashing a bloody massacre on the territory of Russia." Then Pryhozhyn announced that they were disbanding the columns and returning to the field camps. After that, it became known that Pryhozhyn would go to Belarus (Ukraine was assured that there was no threat of an attack by the "Wagnerians" from the north ). At the same time, Kremlin spokesman Peskov announced that the criminal case would be closed. He called Putinʼs promise guarantees.
- On June 26, Yevhen Pryhozhyn stated that he started the mutiny in Russia because the local authorities wanted to liquidate the PMC from July 1 and transfer the fighters to the responsibility of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.
- On the morning of June 27, the plane of the leader of the PMC "Wagner" Evhen Pryhozhyn with registration number RA-02795 landed at the military airfield "Machulyshchi" near Minsk at 07:40. However, it is unknown where Pryhozhyn is now.