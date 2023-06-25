According to the results of the recovery conference in London, Ukraine attracted about $60 billion for reconstruction and reconstruction.
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote about it.
At the same time, Ukraine creates business coalitions for investments in the Ukrainian economy:
- Ukraine Business Compact — uniting Ukrainian and more than 500 international companies into a community of responsible businesses to support the recovery of Ukraine;
- launch of the Ukrainian investment platform of the G7, the EU and its development financial institutions;
- Agreement between Ukraine, the EU, Norway, Switzerland, the European Investment Bank and the EBRD on the restart of the private war risk insurance market;
- Great Britain will transfer £20 million to the MIGA Reinsurance Trust Fund (Japan previously contributed $23 million there);
- MIGA signed a Memorandum of Understanding with ProСredit bank — this increased the amount of guarantees to €40.8 million.
- Agreement between the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company on the mobilization of private investments for the modernization and expansion of logistics capabilities on the Danube;
- launch of the Ukrainian-British digital platform for finding business partners.
According to Shmyhal, the partners positively assess the way reforms are taking place in Ukraine and support the idea of using frozen Russian assets for the reconstruction of Ukraine.
- On May 21-22, an international conference on the recovery of Ukraine Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2023) was held in London. It gathered representatives of 61 countries.
- The European Union will provide Ukraine with €50 billion over four years to cover the state budget deficit and finance reconstruction projects.
- Germany announced that it would provide Kyiv with an additional €381 million in humanitarian aid this year, and France will irrevocably allocate an additional €40 million to Ukraine for reconstruction.
- Before that, the European Union announced that it would cover 45% of all Ukraineʼs financing needs until 2027, the European Investment Bank allocated €840 million for the reconstruction of Ukraine, the United States — $1.3 billion, and Britain — $300 million for reconstruction and humanitarian aid.
- The World Bank will provide Ukraine with an additional $1.75 billion for emergency aid and recovery.