According to the results of the recovery conference in London, Ukraine attracted about $60 billion for reconstruction and reconstruction.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote about it.

At the same time, Ukraine creates business coalitions for investments in the Ukrainian economy:

Ukraine Business Compact — uniting Ukrainian and more than 500 international companies into a community of responsible businesses to support the recovery of Ukraine;

launch of the Ukrainian investment platform of the G7, the EU and its development financial institutions;

Agreement between Ukraine, the EU, Norway, Switzerland, the European Investment Bank and the EBRD on the restart of the private war risk insurance market;

Great Britain will transfer £20 million to the MIGA Reinsurance Trust Fund (Japan previously contributed $23 million there);

MIGA signed a Memorandum of Understanding with ProСredit bank — this increased the amount of guarantees to €40.8 million.

Agreement between the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company on the mobilization of private investments for the modernization and expansion of logistics capabilities on the Danube;

launch of the Ukrainian-British digital platform for finding business partners.

According to Shmyhal, the partners positively assess the way reforms are taking place in Ukraine and support the idea of using frozen Russian assets for the reconstruction of Ukraine.