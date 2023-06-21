France and Germany allocate funds to Ukraine for reconstruction and humanitarian aid

This year, France will allocate an additional €40 million to Ukraine for reconstruction — these funds will not have to be returned. They will go towards critical infrastructure, medical equipment and preparations for next winter.

This was stated by Minister of Foreign Affairs Katrin Colonna on June 20 during the Conference on the Restoration of Ukraine in London.

France is also preparing a multi-year aid plan to support the economic, financial and humanitarian stability of Ukraine.

In addition, Germany will provide Ukraine with an additional €381 million in humanitarian aid this year. Before that, the European Union announced that it would cover 45% of all Ukraineʼs financing needs until 2027, the European Investment Bank allocated €840 million for the reconstruction of Ukraine, the United States — $1.3 billion, and Britain — $300 million for reconstruction and humanitarian aid.