The United States will provide Ukraine with a new $1.3 billion aid package. The money will be used for restoration

The United States (US) will provide Ukraine with a new financial aid package worth $1.3 billion. The money will go, in particular, to repair the power system, help businesses, modernize critical infrastructure, railways and others.

This was stated by the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken at the Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine.

Washington is investing more than $520 million in overhauling the energy grid. This will help, according to Blinken, to make the energy sector more clean, sustainable and integrated with the European one, as well as to overcome monopolies, support reforms, stimulate private investment, etc.

Another $657 million will be used to modernize checkpoints on the border of Ukraine, railway lines, ports and other critical infrastructure. The United States allocated $100 million to combat corruption at customs and implement digital customs systems, and $35 million to help entrepreneurs.