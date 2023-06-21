Britain has announced major financial aid for Ukraine in the amount of $3 billion

Great Britain announced the provision of financial assistance to Ukraine in the amount of $3 billion over the next three years.

This was stated by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during the Conference on Reconstruction of Ukraine.

"Within three years, we will provide credit guarantees in the amount of $3 billion. We are also launching a new UK-Ukraine technology bridge to promote investment and talent, support for green energy and much more — all part of a huge collective effort by allies and partners around the world, including significant new support from the EU, on which will also be announced this week," Sunak noted.

Sunak highlighted the importance of creating a platform for business. It, for its part, will be able to attract innovations and investments that Ukraine needs.

"That is why we are launching the Ukrainian Business Compact, so that the private sector can pledge its support for the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine," the British Prime Minister added.