Great Britain is preparing a “symbolic” package of financial assistance for Ukraine

Great Britain has informed about a "symbolic" financial aid package for Ukraine, which will include $3 billion in loan guarantees for the World Bank and more than $300 million in bilateral aid. The statement will be made at the Conference on Reconstruction of Ukraine, which will begin on June 21 in London.

This is stated on the website of the British government.

"Great Britain will present a large package of financial support to strengthen the economic stability of Ukraine, which continues to resist Russian forces," the statement said.

The aid will be used to support vital public services, including the costs of maintaining schools and hospitals.

The first bilateral package of multi-year fiscal and budgetary assistance, presented by a G7 country, "underlines the unwavering commitment of Great Britain to Ukraine both now and in the future."

Also, Prime Minister of Great Britain Rishi Sunak will announce the allocation of more than $300 million of new capital for the British Institute of Development Financing (British International Investment). Most of these funds will be used for humanitarian purposes, in particular for people living along the front lines. Funding will be provided through the United Nations and the Red Cross.