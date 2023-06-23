The Defense Forces of Ukraine are having success in two areas of the southern front

The Ukrainian military achieved partial success on the Novodanylivka-Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka-Novofedorivka routes in the Zaporizhzhia region. Now they are anchored on the achieved boundaries.
This was reported by the spokesman of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Kovalev.
Therefore, the Defense Forces continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol and Berdyansk directions and at the same time restrain the advance of Russian troops in the Lyman, Avdiivka and Maryinka directions.
- The heaviest battles are ongoing in the region of Bilohorivka (Luhansk region), Severne and Avdiivka, as well as Maryinka and Pobyeda (Donetsk region). More than 30 combat clashes took place during the day.
- At night, air defense shot down all 13 missiles over Khmelnytskyi, which were aimed at the military airfield in the region. And on the morning of June 23, Ukrainian anti-aircraft fighters shot down a Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter.