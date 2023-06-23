General Staff: The number of clashes per day is measured by tens, and the losses of the Russian army are measured by hundreds of occupiers

On the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Maryinka directions, more than 30 combat clashes between Ukrainian and Russian troops took place during the day.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces writes about this.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Russians unsuccessfully advanced on Synkivka. In the Lyman direction — in the direction of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region. In the Avdiivka direction — in Severne and Avdiivka districts. Similarly, without success, the occupiers carried out offensive actions in the direction of Maryinka and Pobyeda of the Donetsk region.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukraineʼs air force has carried out seven strikes on enemy personnel concentration areas and four strikes on its anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units of missile forces and artillery hit the command post, four areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment, two ammunition warehouses, a warehouse of fuel and lubricants, 23 artillery units in firing positions, two means of radio-electronic warfare and two communication nodes of the Russians.

In total, Russia lost 680 occupiers, four tanks, 15 armored fighting vehicles, 44 artillery systems and other things during the day.