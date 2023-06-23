At night, the Russians attacked the military airfield of Khmelnytskyi — air defense shot down all the missiles

On the night of June 23, the Russian occupiers aimed 13 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles at a military airfield in the Khmelnytskyi region — all of them were shot down by air defense.
The press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine writes about this.
The Russians fired missiles from four Tu-95ms bombers around midnight from the Caspian Sea.
Due to falling debris, a fire broke out in the building, the windows were broken. More rocket fragments fell in a field near one of the villages and on the territory of private houses. There were no casualties, and the fire was extinguished, the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration reported.
At the same time, the Ukrainian air defense eliminated a reconnaissance UAV of an unknown type.
- A day ago, the invaders launched six Iranian Shahed attack drones on Khmelnytskyi. They were also shot down by anti-aircraft fire.
- On the night of May 29, Russian troops attacked the Khmelnytskyi region, as a result of which a military facility was damaged — a fire broke out in warehouses with fuel and other military materials.