In the Khmelnytskyi region, a military facility was damaged by a Russian attack. They fire is putting out there

On the night of May 29, Russian troops struck the Khmelnytskyi region. A military object was damaged.
This was reported in the Regional Military Administration (RMA).
Currently, rescuers are extinguishing the fire at warehouses with fuel and other military materials.
The RMA also writes that the strike disabled five aircraft, but they do not specify which ones. The runway was damaged .
- On the night of May 29, Russia launched another massive attack. An air raid alert was declared over almost the entire territory of Ukraine. Air defense forces shot down more than 40 targets over Kyiv alone.
- In total, Ukrainian air defense destroyed 67 aerial targets: 37 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles, 29 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs and an operational-tactical reconnaissance drone.