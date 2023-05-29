News

In the Khmelnytskyi region, a military facility was damaged by a Russian attack. They fire is putting out there

Author:
Anna Kholodnova
Date:

On the night of May 29, Russian troops struck the Khmelnytskyi region. A military object was damaged.

This was reported in the Regional Military Administration (RMA).

Currently, rescuers are extinguishing the fire at warehouses with fuel and other military materials.

The RMA also writes that the strike disabled five aircraft, but they do not specify which ones. The runway was damaged .