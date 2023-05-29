Since the beginning of May, Kyiv has experienced the 15th air attack. More than 40 targets were shot down over the capital

Since the beginning of May, Kyiv has experienced the 15th Russian air attack. On the night of May 29, it was combined — according to preliminary information, the invaders used Shahed drones and cruise missiles, probably X-101/555.

This was reported in Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA).

The Air Defense Forces shot down more than 40 targets over the capital. Debris broke through the roof of a house in Podilsky District. Information about the victims has not yet been received.

In Sviatoshynskyi district, debris fell on a deserted building, and a fire started there. People were not injured.

Rescuers also went to a report of an explosion in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, but there was smoke from burnt food on the stove.