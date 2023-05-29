Air defense destroyed 37 cruise missiles and 30 drones in the sky over Ukraine

Russia launched up to 40 X-101/X-555 air-launched cruise missiles from nine Tu-95ms strategic aircraft from the Caspian Sea area.

This was reported in the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The enemy also attacked with 35 Iranian Shahed-136/131 drones from the north and south.

Ukrainian air defense destroyed 67 air targets:

37 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles;

29 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs;

operational-tactical reconnaissance drone.

The Odesa City Council reported that one enemy drone was shot down in the sky over Odesa. Three more were destroyed over Mykolaiv region. Debris of the downed drone fell on the port infrastructure of Odesa and caused a fire. Firefighters extinguished the fire.

One of the Russian missiles was shot down over the Zolochiv district of the Lviv region, reported the head of the Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi.

Debris fell on a wooden farm building, it burned. A nearby tractor also burned down. A gap appeared at the place where the debris fell. People were not injured.

In the Kirovohrad region, fragments of a downed drone hit the roof of a residential building in the Novoukrainsky district. The railway track was also damaged. There were no casualties or injuries.

There is a hit in the Khmelnytskyi region, one of the affected objects is a military one. Fires are extinguished in warehouses. The Regional Military Administration informed that five aircraft were disabled, but without specifying. The runway was damaged.