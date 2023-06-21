The Air Force: The air defense shot down six drones at night. All of them were in Khmelnytskyi region

On the night of June 21, air defense forces shot down six Iranian Shahed-136/131 attack drones in the airspace of Khmelnytskyi region. They were flying from the north.

This was reported by the Air Force.

Ukrainian defenders also eliminated four reconnaissance drones of various types over the past day.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

During the day, the Air Force aviation made dozens of sorties, struck the positions, equipment, and rear of the Russian troops.