The Air Force: The air defense shot down six drones at night. All of them were in Khmelnytskyi region

On the night of June 21, air defense forces shot down six Iranian Shahed-136/131 attack drones in the airspace of Khmelnytskyi region. They were flying from the north.
This was reported by the Air Force.
Ukrainian defenders also eliminated four reconnaissance drones of various types over the past day.
During the day, the Air Force aviation made dozens of sorties, struck the positions, equipment, and rear of the Russian troops.
- On the night of May 29, Russian troops attacked the Khmelnytskyi region, as a result of which a military facility was damaged — a fire broke out in warehouses with fuel and other military materials.