Ukrainian anti-aircraft fighters shot down another Russian Ka-52 helicopter

On the morning of June 23, Ukrainian anti-aircraft fighters shot down another Russian Ka-52 "Alligator" helicopter in the Donetsk region.
This was reported by the commander of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleschuk.
He also thanked everyone for their combat work at night, when they managed to shoot down all 13 cruise missiles that were flying at the Khmelnytskyi military airfield.
Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian-Ukrainian war, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have destroyed more than 300 Russian helicopters.
- Ka-52 Alligator is a Russian attack helicopter. It has weapons to destroy armored vehicles, air targets and manpower. Also, the helicopter can perform the functions of a commanderʼs car and coordinate combat groups. Its estimated cost is $16 million.
- Last time, Ukrainian fighters shot down a Russian Ka-52 on June 20 in the Donetsk direction. Before that, they destroyed one on June 18, and on June 16, the occupiers lost another Ka-52 attack helicopter.