Ukrainian anti-aircraft fighters shot down another Russian Ka-52 helicopter

On the morning of June 23, Ukrainian anti-aircraft fighters shot down another Russian Ka-52 "Alligator" helicopter in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the commander of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleschuk.

He also thanked everyone for their combat work at night, when they managed to shoot down all 13 cruise missiles that were flying at the Khmelnytskyi military airfield.

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian-Ukrainian war, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have destroyed more than 300 Russian helicopters.