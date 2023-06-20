The Defense Forces shot down another Russian Ka-52 “Alligator” helicopter

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported the downing of another Russian Ka-52 helicopter.

"Another minus one "Alligator". Around 11:00 p.m. on June 19, a Ka-52 attack helicopter was destroyed by a unit of anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force in the direction of Donetsk," the message reads.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian forces have shot down more than 300 Russian helicopters. The Russian side does not report the loss of its equipment.