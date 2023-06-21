Bulgaria is preparing a new package of military aid to Ukraine. The list includes weapons and ammunition

Bulgaria is preparing a new batch of military aid to Ukraine.

This was stated by Bulgarian Defense Minister Todor Tagarev in an interview with Svobodna Evropa.

The package will include weapons and ammunition that are in Bulgarian warehouses, they do not need to be purchased. Most of this is already expired or at the end of its useful life, meaning that in any case, the ammunition needs to be replaced. "In some cases, even some systems that are not fully operational. They [Ukrainians] are also ready to accept such brothers," Tagarev added.

In December 2022, the previous parliament adopted the first decision to provide military aid to Ukraine. The interim government handed over this aid, but President Rumen Radev opposed sending arms and ammunition to Kyiv and advised the new government not to allow it in the future — but the new cabinet is taking a different stance.

"We understand and share this need to provide assistance to Ukraine in whatever way we can," said Defense Minister Todor Tagarev.