Without strict economy, Kryvyi Rih may run out of water in as little as three weeks

Without observing the regime of strict economy, Kryvyi Rih may be left without water supply in three weeks due to the shallowing of the Kakhovsky Reservoir.

Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, announced this on June 19.

"Can we not save water? No. Otherwise, it is guaranteed to expire in three weeks. Through strict economy, we have a chance to implement water transfer projects," Oleksandr Vilkul wrote.

According to him, 11 million cubic meters per month are needed to compensate for the water supply lost due to the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP. Water from mines cannot be used, because it is highly mineralized.

Now they are looking for a technical solution, how to make an hourly supply of water for everyone. Wells are already being opened at points, for example, the pumping station on Ingulka, but globally this will not solve the problem.

After the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP and the shallowing of the reservoir, 550,000 of the 800,000 inhabitants remained without Dnipro water.