The Nord Stream bombing investigation has entered its final phase

The European investigation into the Nord Stream explosion is almost complete, and charges may be announced in the fall.

This is reported by CNN with reference to Swedish prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist.

“I really think we may be entering the final phase in this case. I hope that at least this fall we will be able to make a decision on the issue of the so-called indictment," he said.

Swedish and Danish authorities are investigating four holes in the Nord Stream pipelines that connect Russia and Germany at the bottom of the Baltic Sea as a result of last yearʼs explosion.

"I can say that the explosives have a special composition, on the basis of which certain conclusions can be drawn about the attacker," the prosecutor added.