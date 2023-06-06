Three months before the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipeline, the United States allegedly learned from its European ally about the secret plans of the Ukrainian military. They related to an attack on an underwater network by a group of divers.

The Washington Post writes about this with reference to a European intelligence report made public in the Discord chat, which was handed over to the CIA. Journalists received a copy of it from "one of Jack Teixeiraʼs online friends."

The European countryʼs intelligence report was based on information received from a Ukrainian on condition of anonymity. The data was also shared with Germany and other EU states to discuss confidential intelligence operations and diplomatic negotiations, some officials say.

The Washington Post believes that the number of participants in the sabotage and its methods described in the report indicates that the Western allies had reason to suspect Kyiv of the Nord Stream explosions.

Officials from many countries, the newspaper writes, have confirmed that intelligence from Discord matches information from European intelligence.

However, Ukraine denies involvement in the attack on the Nord Streams, and the White House and the US CIA refuse to comment on the likelihood of sabotage plans by the Ukrainian military.