Three months before the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipeline, the United States allegedly learned from its European ally about the secret plans of the Ukrainian military. They related to an attack on an underwater network by a group of divers.
The Washington Post writes about this with reference to a European intelligence report made public in the Discord chat, which was handed over to the CIA. Journalists received a copy of it from "one of Jack Teixeiraʼs online friends."
The European countryʼs intelligence report was based on information received from a Ukrainian on condition of anonymity. The data was also shared with Germany and other EU states to discuss confidential intelligence operations and diplomatic negotiations, some officials say.
The Washington Post believes that the number of participants in the sabotage and its methods described in the report indicates that the Western allies had reason to suspect Kyiv of the Nord Stream explosions.
Officials from many countries, the newspaper writes, have confirmed that intelligence from Discord matches information from European intelligence.
However, Ukraine denies involvement in the attack on the Nord Streams, and the White House and the US CIA refuse to comment on the likelihood of sabotage plans by the Ukrainian military.
- In September 2022, a decrease in pressure began to be recorded on the "Nord Streams". There were four gas leaks on the pipelines. The countries of the EU, the USA, and NATO believe that the pipelines were sabotaged. Seismologists said that they recorded underwater explosions in the leakage zones. Swedish special services found confirmation of sabotage.
- In March 2023, the American publication The New York Times, citing sources and intelligence data, wrote that the explosions on the Russian gas pipelines Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 could have been carried out by a pro-Ukrainian group of "Putinʼs opponents". It allegedly included Russians and Ukrainians. The British newspaper The Times wrote that Western intelligence agencies have long known the name of the Ukrainian who allegedly financed the sabotage of the Nord Streams, but decided not to reveal his identity in order to protect Ukraine.
- Sweden has the main version after the investigation — the state structure is involved in the explosions on the Nord Streams, but it cannot be ruled out that an "independent group of actors" is behind the explosions.
- Meanwhile, the Danish Ministry of Defense said that a Danish boat took a photo of a Russian SS-750 special vessel near the site of the Nord Stream pipeline explosion. And in June 2022 , Russian ships visited the area of the explosion of the Nord Stream gas pipeline at least twice, another visit to this area was less than a week before the explosions, they write in the investigation of four broadcasting companies — Danish DR, Norwegian NRK, Swedish SVT and Finnish Yle.