The US Secretary of State Blinken will go to China. His visit was delayed due to the incident with the Chinese balloon

The State Department of the United States confirmed that Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will visit China. It was postponed due to the detection of a Chinese high-altitude balloon over military facilities in Montana in February 2023.

In Beijing, Blinken will meet with high-ranking officials of the Peopleʼs Republic of China, with whom he will "discuss the importance of maintaining open lines of communication for the responsible management of relations between the United States and China."

The state secretary also plans to raise bilateral issues "of concern." Global and regional issues will also be considered.

At the same time, a senior diplomat of the State Department for East Asian Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink told Reuters reporters that Washington does not expect a breakthrough in relations with China after this visit. Instead, it relies on a realistic approach to managing competition between countries.

Chinese media Global Times clarifies that Blinken will visit China from June 18 to 19.