Restrictions are being introduced for the Korabel microdistrict in Kherson — a ban on entry and an increased curfew. What are the reasons?

Entry to the Korabel microdistrict in Kherson, which was flooded due to the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP, has been prohibited since June 13. And its residents will be able to move around the island during the week only from 12:00 to 15:00.

This is reported in the Telegram channel "Kakhovka HPP | headquarters info".

Restrictions are introduced so that specialists can carry out demining and investigative actions, and utility workers eliminate the consequences of flooding. Evacuation of the population, carried out by representatives of the State Emergency Service and the city military administration, will also continue.

As soon as the water recedes, humanitarian aid and medicine will be distributed in the neighborhood, which residents will be able to receive from 12:00 to 15:00 every day.