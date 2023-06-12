Restrictions are being introduced for the Korabel microdistrict in Kherson — a ban on entry and an increased curfew. What are the reasons?

Entry to the Korabel microdistrict in Kherson, which was flooded due to the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP, has been prohibited since June 13. And its residents will be able to move around the island during the week only from 12:00 to 15:00.
This is reported in the Telegram channel "Kakhovka HPP | headquarters info".
Restrictions are introduced so that specialists can carry out demining and investigative actions, and utility workers eliminate the consequences of flooding. Evacuation of the population, carried out by representatives of the State Emergency Service and the city military administration, will also continue.
As soon as the water recedes, humanitarian aid and medicine will be distributed in the neighborhood, which residents will be able to receive from 12:00 to 15:00 every day.
- On the night of June 6, Russia blew up the Kakhovka HPP in the Kherson region. Due to the breach of the dam, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is under threat, it is also possible to deprive people of drinking water in the south of the Kherson region and in the Crimea and to destroy part of the settlements and the biosphere. According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russians deliberately blew up the dam, but they did it chaotically, which caused their military equipment to sink.
- On the right bank of the Dnipro, 16,000 people were in the critical flooding zone, evacuation was announced in the region. The situation is worse on the occupied left bank. As of June 12 , 10 people died due to the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP, and 42 are considered missing.