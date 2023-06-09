Theft of budget for the repair of shelters in Kyiv: the Prosecutorʼs Office exposed the head of the Sviatoshynsky DSA and the contractor

The Kyiv City Prosecutorʼs Office exposed the head of the Construction, Architecture and Land Use Department of Svyatoshynsky District State Administration (DSA) Andriy Kucheryavyi, and a contractor for embezzling 800 000 hryvnias of budget funds intended for the repair of shelters.

They were declared about the suspicion of embezzlement and appropriation of budget funds in particularly large amounts (Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code). The sanction of the article is from 7 to 12 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property and deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a period of up to three years. Currently, preventive measure is chosen for those involved.

Law enforcement officers and a construction expert inspected the shelter in the Sviatoshynsky district of the capital, for the capital repair of which money was allocated from the budget. They noted that the work was not completed in full, with poor quality, in particular, with the use of flammable, fire-hazardous materials, as well as with an overestimated cost.