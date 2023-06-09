Theft of budget for the repair of shelters in Kyiv: the Prosecutorʼs Office exposed the head of the Sviatoshynsky DSA and the contractor

The Kyiv City Prosecutorʼs Office exposed the head of the Construction, Architecture and Land Use Department of Svyatoshynsky District State Administration (DSA) Andriy Kucheryavyi, and a contractor for embezzling 800 000 hryvnias of budget funds intended for the repair of shelters.
They were declared about the suspicion of embezzlement and appropriation of budget funds in particularly large amounts (Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code). The sanction of the article is from 7 to 12 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property and deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a period of up to three years. Currently, preventive measure is chosen for those involved.
Law enforcement officers and a construction expert inspected the shelter in the Sviatoshynsky district of the capital, for the capital repair of which money was allocated from the budget. They noted that the work was not completed in full, with poor quality, in particular, with the use of flammable, fire-hazardous materials, as well as with an overestimated cost.
- On June 1, Russia bombarded Kyiv with "Iskanders". In the Desnyansky district, three people died, including one child — they could not get to the shelter in polyclinic No. 3, because the door was closed. Because of this, the KCMA informed that from now on all shelters will be permanently open (however, this is not the first such promise).
- In Ukraine and the capital, after that, on the instructions of the president, shelters began to be checked. As of June 9, 91% of the total number of shelters was checked in Kyiv: less than half of the shelters remain with free access, and even fewer are in good condition.
- On June 2, the Prosecutorʼs Office began investigating the embezzlement of 1.2 billion hryvnias from the budget allocated for the repair of shelters in the capital.
- On June 8, the Kyiv City Council allocated another 750 million hryvnias for the repair of shelters. It will direct most of the funds to Kyiv district state administrations. Also, in Kyiv, it is planned to equip about 3 000 shelters and warehouses with an automated opening system, so that access to the shelters during an air raid is guaranteed.