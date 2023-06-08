Ukraine sent a note to the European Commission regarding its permission for Rosatom to complete the construction of a nuclear power plant in Hungary

Ukraine has sent a note to the European Commission regarding the possible intensification of EU nuclear energy cooperation with the Russian Federation, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

This concerns the permission received by Rosatom from the European Commission for further participation in the completion of the only Hungarian nuclear power plant "Paks".

Shmyhal called Rosatom part of "the Putin regime, which supports his terrorist activities and endangers nuclear facilities." And he emphasized the blowing up of the Kakhovska HPP and Russiaʼs occupation of the NPP.

The Ukrainian side expects that the European Commission will review the decision to continue the construction of a nuclear power plant in Hungary in cooperation with the Russian nuclear company. Ukraine also calls for the strengthening of European Union sanctions against Russia in the field of nuclear energy.