Ukraine sent a note to the European Commission regarding its permission for Rosatom to complete the construction of a nuclear power plant in Hungary

Ukraine has sent a note to the European Commission regarding the possible intensification of EU nuclear energy cooperation with the Russian Federation, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.
This concerns the permission received by Rosatom from the European Commission for further participation in the completion of the only Hungarian nuclear power plant "Paks".
Shmyhal called Rosatom part of "the Putin regime, which supports his terrorist activities and endangers nuclear facilities." And he emphasized the blowing up of the Kakhovska HPP and Russiaʼs occupation of the NPP.
The Ukrainian side expects that the European Commission will review the decision to continue the construction of a nuclear power plant in Hungary in cooperation with the Russian nuclear company. Ukraine also calls for the strengthening of European Union sanctions against Russia in the field of nuclear energy.
- On August 27, 2022, the Hungarian regulator allowed Rosatom to build two power units at the Paksh NPP. Then the European Commission did it. "Paks" is the only nuclear power plant in Hungary, the life of which was extended to the 2030s after modernization. According to the adopted energy strategy, Budapest wants to increase the generation of nuclear energy in the future.
- Earlier, The Financial Times wrote that France could displace Russia from the construction of a nuclear power plant in Hungary. However, Budapest was not ready to completely abandon cooperation with Rosatom and replace the reactor design, as this could take years.
- Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban stated that his country would block any European Union sanctions against Russian nuclear energy. Sanctions against Rosatom are also blocked by France and Bulgaria.
- According to The Washington Post, the Russian state-owned company Rosatom could import foreign materials and electronics for Russian manufacturers of missiles, projectiles and armored vehicles.