PAP: Sanctions against “Rosatom” are blocked by Hungary, France and Bulgaria

Three countries block sanctions against Rosatom: Hungary, France and Bulgaria, the Polish agency PAP (Polska Agencja Prasowa) writes.

A source in the EU leadership stated that Rosatom understands its security and has started active activities in areas not related to nuclear energy. The three mentioned countries depend on the Russian nuclear sector and fuel in particular. So far, only Bulgaria negotiates with alternative producers.

"The biggest supporter of cooperation with Rosatom in nuclear energy is France. The loudest are the Hungarians, who, when it comes to sanctions against Rosatom, refer to national security. Bulgaria also talks about concerns about the security of supply," noted the interlocutor of the agency.

Permanent Representative of Poland to the EU Andrzej Sados emphasized that his country advocates the introduction of sanctions against the Russian nuclear energy industry.

"This is one of the Polish postulates. We are working on this in close cooperation with the Ukrainian side. We also note that Rosatom is beginning to use a kind of immunity, extending its activities to other areas," he stated.