A week before the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP, it was allowed in Russia not to investigate accidents at dangerous facilities

A week before the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP in Russia, it was allowed not to investigate accidents at dangerous industrial facilities that occurred as a result of "military actions, sabotage and terrorist acts."
The Russian media The Insider drew attention to the relevant resolution on the website of the Russian government.
Resolution No. 873 was signed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and is entitled "On the peculiarities of the application of the provisions of the legislation of the Russian Federation in the areas of industrial safety of dangerous production facilities and ensuring the safety of hydrotechnical structures in the territories of the DPR, LPR, Zaporizhzhia Region and Kherson Region."
According to paragraph 10 of this document, "until January 1, 2028, the technical investigation of accidents at dangerous production facilities and accidents of hydrotechnical structures that occurred as a result of military operations, sabotage and terrorist acts shall not be conducted." The resolution enters into force on May 31.
- On the night of June 6, the dam of the Kakhovka HPP in the Kherson region was destroyed by an explosion, and the evacuation of residents from dangerous areas began. Ukraine accused Russia of undermining the hydroelectric power station, and the occupying authorities of the Kherson region announced that the hydroelectric power station had been "fired". Due to the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP dam, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is under threat, it is also possible to deprive people of drinking water in the south of the Kherson region and in the Crimea, and to destroy part of the population centers and the biosphere.
- On the right bank of the Dnipro, 16,000 people were in the critical flooding zone, evacuation was announced in the region.
- There may be negative consequences for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, but the situation is under control. The water level in the Kakhovka Reservoir is rapidly decreasing, and water from this reservoir is necessary for the station to receive power for the turbine capacitors and safety systems of the ZNPP.
- Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Presidentʼs Office, named the Russian brigade that could be behind the detonation of the HPP.