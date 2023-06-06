A week before the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP, it was allowed in Russia not to investigate accidents at dangerous facilities

A week before the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP in Russia, it was allowed not to investigate accidents at dangerous industrial facilities that occurred as a result of "military actions, sabotage and terrorist acts."

The Russian media The Insider drew attention to the relevant resolution on the website of the Russian government.

Resolution No. 873 was signed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and is entitled "On the peculiarities of the application of the provisions of the legislation of the Russian Federation in the areas of industrial safety of dangerous production facilities and ensuring the safety of hydrotechnical structures in the territories of the DPR, LPR, Zaporizhzhia Region and Kherson Region."

According to paragraph 10 of this document, "until January 1, 2028, the technical investigation of accidents at dangerous production facilities and accidents of hydrotechnical structures that occurred as a result of military operations, sabotage and terrorist acts shall not be conducted." The resolution enters into force on May 31.