Advisor to the Ukrainian Presidentʼs Office Mykhailo Podolyak named the Russian brigade that could be behind the detonation of the HPP

Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, said that according to Ukrainian intelligence, the 205th motorized rifle brigade of the Russian Armed Forces was behind the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP.
He announced this on the Breakfast Show.
"This is preliminary information. Of course, everything will be checked now. It [the unit] is located there, accordingly, there are preliminary data that these are representatives of the 205th motorized rifle [unit]. We will check, this is preliminary information," said Mykhailo Podolyak.
Also, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office opened proceedings for the detonation of the dam on the grounds of ecocide and violation of the laws and customs of war — Articles 441 and 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, called the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP the biggest man-made disaster in Europe in recent decades. "This is a terrible war crime. The only way to stop Russia, the biggest terrorist of the 21st century, is to expel it from Ukraine," he wrote on Twitter.
- On the night of June 6, the dam of the Kakhovka HPP in the Kherson region was destroyed by an explosion, and the evacuation of residents from dangerous areas began. Ukraine accused Russia of undermining the hydroelectric power station, and the occupying authorities of the Kherson region announced that the hydroelectric power station had been "fired". Due to the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP dam, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is under threat, it is also possible to deprive people of drinking water in the south of the Kherson region and in the Crimea, and to destroy part of the population centers and the biosphere.
- On the right bank of the Dnipro, 16,000 people were in the critical flooding zone, evacuation was announced in the region.
- There may be negative consequences for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, but the situation is under control. The water level in the Kakhovka Reservoir is rapidly decreasing, and water from this reservoir is necessary for the station to receive power for the turbine capacitors and safety systems of the ZNPP.