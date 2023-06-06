Advisor to the Ukrainian Presidentʼs Office Mykhailo Podolyak named the Russian brigade that could be behind the detonation of the HPP

Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, said that according to Ukrainian intelligence, the 205th motorized rifle brigade of the Russian Armed Forces was behind the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP.

He announced this on the Breakfast Show.

"This is preliminary information. Of course, everything will be checked now. It [the unit] is located there, accordingly, there are preliminary data that these are representatives of the 205th motorized rifle [unit]. We will check, this is preliminary information," said Mykhailo Podolyak.

Also, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office opened proceedings for the detonation of the dam on the grounds of ecocide and violation of the laws and customs of war — Articles 441 and 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, called the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP the biggest man-made disaster in Europe in recent decades. "This is a terrible war crime. The only way to stop Russia, the biggest terrorist of the 21st century, is to expel it from Ukraine," he wrote on Twitter.