Nikkei Asia: Russia reimports spare parts for tanks and missiles it previously sold to India and Myanmar

Russia is believed to be buying back parts for tanks and missiles it sold to India and Myanmar to repair or modernize its equipment and weapons for the war against Ukraine.

Nikkei Asia writes about it.

Journalists of the publication analyzed customs clearance data, which indicate that Russia reimports components for weapons from two countries.

The reimported equipment includes, in particular, more than 6 000 sighting optical tubes and about 200 cameras that can be used to retrofit old Russian T-72 tanks.

Also, in August and November 2022, one of the Russian missile manufacturers purchased from the Ministry of Defense of India components for a night vision sight on self-produced anti-aircraft missiles in the amount of $150 000.

In the customs clearance data, it is stated that the equipment was allegedly defective, so it was returned to Russia. Meanwhile, analysts of the publication claim that the large number of military products involved in the reimport and its timing call into question the cause of the failure of the components.