The General Staff: The Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated more than 210 thousand Russians

The Russian occupiers again tried to send a subversive reconnaissance group across the Ukrainian border in the vicinity of the settlement of Zelene in the Kharkiv region. The attempt failed.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy advanced in the direction of Ivanivske, but had no success.

During the day of June 4, the Ukrainian aviation carried out 15 strikes on concentrations of Russian troops. Ukrainian defenders also intercepted six enemy reconnaissance drones.

During the day of June 4, rocket and artillery units hit three command posts, two places of concentration of weapons and military equipment of the occupiers, four ammunition warehouses, two anti-aircraft missile systems and four electronic warfare stations.

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian army has lost approximately 540 soldiers, 11 tanks, 11 armored fighting vehicles, 12 artillery systems and five air defense systems. In total, 210 350 Russians have already died in Ukraine.