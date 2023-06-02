Office of the President: Eight countries have already joined the “coalition of fighter jets”

Eight European countries have already joined the "coalition of fighters". They will help train Ukrainian pilots and are ready to hand over planes.

The deputy chairman of the Presidentʼs Office (PO), wrote about this on his Facebook page.

According to him, the agreements reached allow us to count on specific decisions regarding the scope and mechanism of training pilots and other personnel. In addition, now the "coalition" is not limited to only F-16 fighters.

"The basis of the European part of the Coalition has been formed with the participation of eight countries (soon there will be more): Great Britain, the Netherlands, Poland, Denmark, Sweden, Belgium, Portugal and France," he noted.