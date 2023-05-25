Sweden will train Ukrainian pilots on its fighter jets. This will be basic training

During his visit to Ukraine, Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonsson told his colleague Oleksiy Reznikov that Ukrainian pilots would be able to practice on Swedish JAS 39 Gripen fighters.

He told TV4 Nyheterna about it.

According to the Swedish minister, Ukrainian pilots will undergo basic training first on simulators and then on the JAS 39 Gripen aircraft themselves.

At the same time, Sweden is currently not going to hand over its fighter jets to Ukraine because they are "needed for our own national defense," Pål Jonson said.

The Swedish Minister of Defense arrived in Ukraine to visit military units that already use Swedish defense equipment. He also met with President Zelensky.