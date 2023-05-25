”Schemy” found real estate in France from the son of the ex-president of “Motor Sich” Boguslaev

The son of the former president of Motor Sichi, Vyacheslav Boguslaev, Oleksandr, is the beneficiary of another company that has property registered on the French Riviera.

The journalists of "Schemy" learned about it.

They established that Oleksandr Boguslaev, together with his business partner Serhii Shinkarenko, owns the SCI Saint Petr firm. An apartment, a basement, a parking space and a garage in the Parc Saint Paul residential complex in Vallauris (French region of Provence-Alpes-Côte dʼAzur) are registered to her. According to estimates, this property is worth €800,000.

This is not the only real estate of Boguslaevʼs son in France. Previously, "Schemy" learned that he, together with the above-mentioned Shynkarenko, are the beneficiaries of the company SCI SLAVA, to which a house on the Boulevard Edouard VIII in Nice with a value of €1,620,000 is registered.