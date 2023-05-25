”Schemy” found real estate in France from the son of the ex-president of “Motor Sich” Boguslaev

The son of the former president of Motor Sichi, Vyacheslav Boguslaev, Oleksandr, is the beneficiary of another company that has property registered on the French Riviera.
The journalists of "Schemy" learned about it.
They established that Oleksandr Boguslaev, together with his business partner Serhii Shinkarenko, owns the SCI Saint Petr firm. An apartment, a basement, a parking space and a garage in the Parc Saint Paul residential complex in Vallauris (French region of Provence-Alpes-Côte dʼAzur) are registered to her. According to estimates, this property is worth €800,000.
This is not the only real estate of Boguslaevʼs son in France. Previously, "Schemy" learned that he, together with the above-mentioned Shynkarenko, are the beneficiaries of the company SCI SLAVA, to which a house on the Boulevard Edouard VIII in Nice with a value of €1,620,000 is registered.
- On October 22, 2022, the SBU detained Vyacheslav Boguslaev, the former president of Motor Sichi. He is suspected of treason. According to the investigation, he and the head of the department of foreign economic activity supplied Russia with aircraft engines for combat helicopters — even after the full-scale invasion. Boguslaev is currently in a pre-trial detention center. Ukraine introduced sanctions against him.
- Later, the Security Service of Ukraine established that Vyacheslav Boguslaev, ex-president of the Motor Sich company, blocked the delivery of the Mi-2 combat helicopter to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense in April 2022.
- Journalists found that Boguslaev continued to communicate with Russian businessmen and officials with access to the Russian high command after the full-scale war began. He complained to them about the attacks on the factory and the looting of Russian soldiers.
- On May 10, "Schemy" journalists discovered that Vyacheslav Boguslaev asked the Presidentʼs Office to include him in the list for exchange with Russia.